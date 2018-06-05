BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An Argentine judge charged the widow and son of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar with being part of a criminal organization devoted to money laundering, Argentina’s official judicial news agency said Tuesday.

Former Colombia soccer international Mauricio Serna also was charged.

Victoria Henao, Juan Pablo Escobar Henao and Serna are accused of being intermediaries in Argentina for Colombian drug dealer Jose Piedrahita to launder money through real estate and a cafe known for its Tango performances.

Piedrahita was arrested in Colombia in September and is wanted for extradition to the United States.

Serna is a former midfielder who helped Boca Juniors win South America’s Copa Libertadores in 2000 and 2001. The team won the 2000 Intercontinental Cup by beating Real Madrid. He was a regular with Colombia’s national team.

The Escobar family has lived in Argentina since the 1990s. The late drug lord’s widow changed her name to Maria Isabel Santos Caballero and Escobar’s son goes by Juan Sebastian Marroquin Santos. The family and Serna could not be reached for comment.

They can appeal the decision by local judge Nestor Barral, who also ordered the seizing of some of their assets for about $1 million each.