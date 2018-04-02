YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Police in Armenia say eight people have been injured by an oxygen canister explosion at a cafe in the capital.
Police spokesman Ashot Agaronian said the explosion occurred Monday in a cafe in downtown Yerevan. He said three Armenians, three Russians and two Iranians have been hospitalized with injuries.
Agaronian says an 8-year old Armenian girl sustained serious injuries, while the others were in satisfactory condition.
The cause of the explosion wasn’t immediately clear, but police have ruled out foul play.
