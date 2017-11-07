LONDON (AP) — Oxford University says prominent Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan has taken a leave of absence as the Paris prosecutor’s office investigates allegations of rape and sexual assault against him.
The university says in a statement Tuesday that the leave was the result of mutual agreement. Ramadan categorically denies any wrongdoing.
Oxford says on Twitter that the leave “implies no presumption or acceptance of guilt and allows Professor Ramadan to address the extremely serious allegations against him.”
A leading authority on Islam, Ramadan has written numerous books on the faith and the integration of Muslims in Europe.
Most Read Stories
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- You and your dentist may have a bone to pick with Delta Dental | Op-Ed
- $500M hole: How hot economy, city requests punctured Sound Transit’s Lynnwood light-rail budget VIEW
- Seattle home prices jump nearly 18 percent; West Bellevue median hits $2.6 million
- Blair Walsh's bad day might have cost the Seahawks a win, but give him credit for owning it WATCH
Le Monde and Le Parisien newspapers reported Saturday that two women recently filed complaints in France against Ramadan for an alleged rape in 2009 and an assault in 2012.