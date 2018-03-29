OXFORD, Maine (AP) — A Maine town’s police chief has resigned, citing family reasons.

The Portland Press Herald reports Town Manager Butch Asselin announced Thursday Oxford Police Chief Jon Tibbetts had resigned. Tibbetts said the death of his wife last year has taken a toll on him and that he needs to take some time.

Tibbetts served as an Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputy before joining the Oxford Police Department in 1995. He served as chief of the department for 12 years.

Asselin appointed Lt. Michael Ward as interim chief. He says he will recommend Ward be appointed permanent police chief when he meets with the Board of Selectmen next month.

