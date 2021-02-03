LONDON — The developers of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine report that it may help prevent people from spreading the virus, offering a hopeful but only preliminary answer to one of the great remaining questions of the pandemic.

While multiple vaccines have produced evidence that they are effective at reducing the number of people who display COVID symptoms or get severe illness or die, much less is known about whether any of the vaccines now on offer can slow transmission — reducing the need for social distancing and allowing a return to normal life.

In a preprint with the Lancet medical journal, the Oxford vaccine developers report that based on follow-up studies of their clinical trials, which found the vaccine safe and effective, there is also “the potential for the vaccine to reduce transmission of the virus.”

Test swabs obtained from volunteers in British trials suggested transmission was reduced by 54 percent after the full two-dose regimen, the researchers reported.

In addition, they said a single dose of the vaccine was 76 percent effective against symptomatic COVID, for up to three months.

Independent scientists who were not involved in the Oxford study called the data intriguing but incomplete. They warned that results were preliminary, that subjects of the study were not randomized and the sample size was too small to make bold claims.

But British officials on Wednesday hailed the new report on the homegrown vaccine. They promoted the findings as a vindication for their controversial decision to delay second doses — from four weeks to 12 weeks — while trying to get first shots to as many people as possible.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock celebrated the findings as “absolutely superb.”

Andrew Pollard, the chief investigator of the Oxford vaccine trial, told the BBC on Wednesday: “We found that there was a big reduction in people being infected with coronavirus and, because they were not infected, they can’t go on and transmit to other people. That is really important in potentially curbing the pandemic.”

One worst-case scenario that had been imagined for coronavirus vaccines is that they would protect only against symptomatic illness, leaving vaccinated people vulnerable to becoming unknowingly infected, without symptoms, and spreading the virus. Weekly nasal swabs taken by participants in the United Kingdom portion of the trial suggest that is not happening.

The study found that after people received two doses of the vaccine, they were 54 percent less likely to have an infection confirmed by a nasal swab, whether they had symptoms or not.

“If you think about the way that vaccines work, they can work in two major ways — one is by preventing infection entirely and the other by taking someone who is infected and preventing them from getting symptoms,” said Natalie Dean, a biostatistics expert at the University of Florida. The data suggests “there were some infections that were prevented, but there were some that were bumped down in severity.”

Oxford is eager to further establish the credibility of its vaccine, after inconsistent dosing in its clinical trials muddied assessments of its effectiveness and a lack of data on the efficacy in people 65 and older has given some public health officials pause.

The European Union’s regulator of medicines has authorized the vaccine for use in the bloc, but officials in France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Sweden have cautioned against using it in people 65 and older. Switzerland on Wednesday rejected the vaccine, saying it wanted to see more data. The United States, too, is waiting for more clinical trial data before an authorization decision.

French President Emmanuel Macron last week said the Oxford vaccine was only “quasi-ineffective” for those over 65. Macron told the press said the British jab “doesn’t work the way we were expecting to.”

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, defending the E.U.’s regulatory approach, implied that Britain may have cut corners in its coronavirus vaccine rollout.

She told Le Monde that the E.U. “agreed not to compromise with the safety and efficacy requirements linked to the authorization of a vaccine.”

Britain, von der Leyen said, was able to start its mass inoculation program earlier because it had taken an “emergency, 24-hour marketing authorization procedures.”

A spokesman for the British prime minister’s office responded that all of the vaccines approved for use in the U.K. — Oxford-AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — were “safe and effective.”

Britain has one of the highest per capita coronavirus death tolls in the world. More than 108,000 people have died after being diagnosed with virus, including Capt. Sir Tom Moore, the beloved centenarian who raised $45 million for Britain’s National Health Service.

