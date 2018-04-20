OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Lucy is a lover of long walks and a shared dinner of weeds, and she’s looking for love.

At least according to an ad her owner placed in a Facebook page last week asking for possible gander suitors. Brandy Hall tells The Sun Herald of Biloxi that she has taken it upon herself to find love for her pet 2-year-old Embden goose.

Lucy is currently enamored with Hall’s Great Pyrenees, but the dog isn’t very happy with the match. Hall says there haven’t been many serious responses to her post so far, though someone did ask how much Lucy would cost. Hall says that she’d be happy even finding a friend for Lucy, but she’d like to see her find a lifelong mate.

