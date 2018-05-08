PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — The owner of The Pueblo Chieftain has agreed to sell the southern Colorado newspaper.

The Star-Journal Publishing Corp. announced Tuesday that the sale to GateHouse Media is expected to conclude within about a month. Terms were not released.

GateHouse publishes more than 560 community newspapers, including 124 dailies, along with more than 485 affiliated websites. Its publications can be found in 38 states.

Chieftain publisher Jane Rawlings says her father, Robert Hoag Rawlings, asked that the paper be sold upon his death. He died in March 2017 after serving as owner, publisher and editor of the newspaper for decades.

Jane Rawlings says the proceeds from the sale will be placed in a foundation aimed at serving Pueblo and southern Colorado.