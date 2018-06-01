LACEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — The owner of the nation’s oldest nuclear power plant have proposed a 60-year, $1.4 billion closing plan for the site that’s due to close in October.

Chicago-based Exelon Generation recently filed their plan for the Oyster Creek plant. It will now be reviewed by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which must give its approval.

If the plan is accepted, the plant shutdown and defueling would start Sept. 17 and finish on Sept. 30. That would be followed by about 1.5 years of preparing for 55 years of dormancy, a time when spent fuel would be stored in wet pools for five years, then moved to dry storage and ultimately removed to a federally approved facility.

Oyster Creek is located in Lacey Township, about 60 miles (96 km) east of Philadelphia.