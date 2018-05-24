Share story

By
The Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A woman whose six dogs were found abandoned and dead inside an SUV in northeast Albuquerque last month has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of animal-related offenses.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that 55-year-old Annette Rosenow appeared Thursday in Torrance County Magistrate Court.

She was sentenced to 23 days in jail and ordered to pay more than $700 in fees for charges of failing to properly register her animals and selling dogs without a permit.

Rosenow reportedly hired a couple to transport 11 of her dogs to her new home in Texas after she was evicted from her rented home in Estancia, New Mexico.

Authorities say six of the animals were found dead in a locked SUV and the other five dogs were unharmed and dropped off at a veterinary clinic.

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com

