JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two ambitious owls perched in a tree and plotted an attack for about 15 minutes before launching themselves at an unsuspecting hunter.

A flash of feathers was the only warning Mississippi hunter Al Porter had as the two barred owls silently dug their claws into his head and back.

The Clarion-Ledger reported Wednesday that Porter had no clue what hit him and thought the assault was a heavy branch. Stunned, Porter says he shook off the birds and all escaped injury.

Porter says he was calling for turkeys and doesn’t know what prompted the attack. He says he heard birds hooting behind him beforehand, but thought nothing of it. He says he didn’t catch a turkey that day, but bagged a good story.

___

Information from: The Clarion-Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com