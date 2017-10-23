Share story

By
The Associated Press

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An overturned truck downed power lines, triggering electrical fires and power outages in Delaware County.

The accident occurred after 4 a.m. Monday on West Chester Pike in Havertown.

The truck driver escaped injury.

The accident closed a portion of West Chester Pike.

About 500 customers are without electricity.

