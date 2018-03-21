TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana city is unveiling more than two dozen oversized Coca-Cola bottles for a public art project honoring its link to the uniquely shaped container.

The 27 fiberglass bottles will be revealed Thursday in Terre Haute. Each sculpture stands 6 feet and was colorfully painted by local artists.

The Tribune-Star reports that in the coming weeks the bottles will be moved to spots in the city about 70 miles west of Indianapolis.

The Root Glass Co. in Terre Haute won a 1915 competition to create the glass Coke bottle’s distinctive contoured design.

Susan Tingley of the Vigo County Historical Society says once the bottle sculptures are in place, visitors will know that “when we say we’re the birthplace of the Coke bottle,” it’s the truth.

