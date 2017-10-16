CHINA GROVE, N.C. (AP) — Construction of a bridge over the Interstate 85 project in Rowan and Cabarrus counties will mean detours for motorists.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says in a news release that crews will be placing beams for a new bridge on N.C. 152 in China Grove.

A section of I-85 North at the N.C. 152 interchange will close overnight from midnight until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and Wednesday, Oct. 18.

NCDOT engineer Kelly Seitz said that with the installation of the beams, crews will build a more efficient bridge to accommodate the interstate widening.

The entire project involves replacing and rebuilding several bridges over I-85 and eliminating substandard clearances, and adding four travel lanes to an 8-mile stretch to improve traffic flow. Completion is scheduled for November 2019.