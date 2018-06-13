JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A rescue official says a boat overloaded with people heading home to celebrate the end of Ramadan has capsized off Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing at least 13 people.

Amiruddin of the local search and rescue agency said the Arista was traveling from Paotere in South Sulawesi to the nearby island of Barrang Lompo when it capsized after being battered by a 3-meter (10-foot) wave.

Amiruddin, who goes by one name, said rescuers saved 22 people but eight others were still missing. Thirteen bodies were recovered.

The wooden boat was carrying 43 people, but was designed for just 20.

Millions of people throughout Indonesia, the world’s largest predominantly Muslim country, travel each year to their home villages for a holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month.