PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Problems with overhead wires that run above Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority trains have disrupted service and are causing delays of up to 30 minutes in the Philadelphia region.
A SEPTA spokesman says maintenance crews are working on the power lines to try to figure out what caused the issues Thursday morning.
Service on the Chestnut Hill East Line was suspended.
The railway spokesman says the wire problems occurred near the Temple University Station and the Wayne Junction Station.
Most Read Stories
- Suspended UW linebacker Azeem Victor will not play in the Fiesta Bowl
- Winning a 10th game Sunday could put Seahawks in rare NFL territory in a number of ways
- Seattle extends its run as the nation’s hottest housing market — but we may be starting to cool
- Best Bites 2017: The Seattle Times restaurant critic ranks her favorite 25 dishes of the year VIEW
- Rolled-over crane causes miles-long backup, full closure of northbound I-5 near Southcenter