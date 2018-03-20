CINCINNATI (AP) — A coroner says fatal drug overdoses rose sharply last year in the Cincinnati area and the numbers would have been even worse without the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone.
Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco (LAK’-schmee sam-MAHR’-koh) announced Tuesday that her office saw a spike of more than 30 percent in overdose cases in 2017. Most of the 529 people killed had a mix including an opioid in their bloodstream.
Sammarco says naloxone is saving a “huge” number of lives and the death toll might have doubled or even tripled without it.
Newtown Police Chief Tom Synan works with a countywide drug coalition. He says the area needs more state and federal funding to combat the drug problem.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation VIEW
- Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona VIEW
- Package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility; second package recovered
- He attends an elite university but lives in a crowded, leaky trailer VIEW
Synan says the spike in deaths is discouraging, but doesn’t mean the fight is hopeless.