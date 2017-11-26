LAS VEGAS (AP) — More than 90 women from around the world are vying for the title of Miss Universe on Sunday, when the decades-old pageant returns to Las Vegas.

A new Miss Universe will be crowned during a show that will air live at 7 p.m. EST on Fox from The AXIS theater at Planet Hollywood casino-resort. The winner goes home with a year-long salary, a luxury apartment in New York City for the duration of her reign and more prizes.

The 92 women include representatives from Iraq, Austria and Venezuela. The U.S. is being represented by Washington D.C.’s Kara McCullough, a 26-year-old scientist working for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Steve Harvey will return as the show’s host despite botching the 2015 Miss Universe crowning. Harvey was hosting the show when he mistakenly named Colombia’s Ariadna Gutierrez Arevalo the winner before correcting himself on the stage.

Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach of the Philippines was then given the crown. Officials later said it was due to human error. The talk show host said he had re-read the card and noticed it said “first runner-up” next to the Colombia contestant’s name before clarifying with producers his mistake.

Grammy-Award winner Fergie and Rachel Platten, best known for her 2015 hit “Fight Song,” are scheduled to perform during the show. This year’s judges include YouTube star Lele Pons, former judge of “America’s Next Top Model” Jay Manuel and Wendy Fitzwilliam, the 1998 Miss Universe winner from Trinidad and Tobago.

Current Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere from France will crown her successor. The 24-year-old is in her fifth year of a dental surgery fellowship.

President Donald Trump offended Hispanics when he made anti-immigrant remarks in announcing his bid for the White House in 2015. He at the time co-owned The Miss Universe Organization with NBCUniversal, but the network and the Spanish-language broadcaster Univision quickly cut ties with him, refusing to air the show. Trump sued both networks, eventually settling and selling off the entire pageant to talent management company WME/IMG.