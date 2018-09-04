MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say heavy rain has forced more than 300 people to evacuate their homes in the Kansas college town of Manhattan.
The Kansas City Star reports that the flooding started after nearly 9 inches (23 centimeters) of rain fell from Sunday night into Monday. Riley County Emergency Management director Pat Collins says at least 20 people were rescued from their homes by boat. City officials say about 750 homes remain without power.
Manhattan’s Municipal Government Manager Mark Fehr described the flooding as a 500- to 800-year flood event during a news conference Monday.
Riley County Police posted aerial photographs showing building flooded nearly to their roofs. Two emergency shelters have been established to help those who were displaced.
Kansas State University’s campus wasn’t affected by the flooding.
