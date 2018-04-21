NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dignitaries from more than two dozen nations are in New Orleans to help the city celebrate its 300th anniversary.

Ambassadors, consuls general and military leaders from a diverse group of countries took part in an outdoor welcome ceremony in the city’s historic Jackson Square on Saturday morning.

Among those attending were officials representing the two nations that at different times had governed colonial Louisiana before it became part of the United States as part of the Louisiana Purchase. Saturday’s ceremony took place in front of the Cabildo — the building where the Louisiana Purchase was finalized in 1803.

Three American Indian tribes were also among the nations represented at the ceremony.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu, Mayor-elect Latoya Cantrell and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards also were on hand.