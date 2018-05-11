NEW YORK (AP) — Over 100 firefighters have been battling a blaze that broke through the roof of a house in Queens.
The FDNY says it’s still gathering information on injuries from the two-alarm fire that was reported around 5 a.m. Friday at a home on Case Street, in the Elmhurst neighborhood. WCBS-TV footage showed flames shooting through the roof at one point.
It happened hours after a fire in an apartment building elsewhere in Queens critically injured two people.
That fire was reported around midnight on the second floor of a building on 71st Street in Jackson Heights. It was under control in about a half-hour.
