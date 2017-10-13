DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The outside of Des Moines City Hall is losing years of dirt and grime, thanks to a German power washer company.

Two men from Karcher spent Thursday using steam and water to reveal the building’s unblemished limestone finish. Karcher application technician Nick Heyden told station KCCI that no original construction or natural stone is damaged in the process.

The Karcher crew has traveled the world doing such cleanings for free in an effort to preserve history. Des Moines officials say the cleaning would have cost $80,000 otherwise.

The crew will be back next summer to clean the city’s police station.

___

Information from: KCCI-TV, http://www.kcci.com