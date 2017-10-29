CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Outside interest groups are getting involved in swaying Charlotte’s mayoral election, the first since the city passed protections for LGBT people that were trumped by a statewide ban that drew boycotts from businesses and entertainers.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the new flow of money and advertising is coming from a handful of groups supporting and opposing broader gay rights. Also running ads to attack Democrat Vi Lyles in Charlotte’s mayor race is a so-called “dark money” group that doesn’t have to reveal its donors.

Lyles is running against Republican Kenny Smith.

University of North Carolina at Charlotte political scientist Eric Heberlig says they’re involved because North Carolina’s law called House Bill 2 put on national display how local decisions can be relevant to national advocacy agendas.

