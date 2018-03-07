MADRID (AP) — An alleged racist attack on an actor of African descent has sparked outrage in Spain.
Marius Makon, a 34-year-old theater and television actor born in Cameroon and raised in Spain, was treated for injuries near his right eye after the Sunday early morning incident in a bar in Mostoles, a town near Madrid.
According to Makon, the female attacker said: “I don’t want blacks in this place or in front of me,” followed by “I’m white. I can kill you and nothing will happen to me.” She then struck him with a beer bottle.
Spain’s Migration Network, which groups NGOs and organizations fighting discrimination, is pressing charges and asking for prosecutors to investigate the incident as a hate crime.
Police have arrested a 32-year-old woman originally from El Salvador.