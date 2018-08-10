BERLIN (AP) — The United Nations’ outgoing human rights chief is welcoming the choice of former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet as his successor, praising her “deep commitment to human rights.”

Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein, a Jordanian diplomat and member of the Mideast kingdom’s royal family, ends his 4-year term as the Geneva-based U.N. high commissioner for human rights on Aug. 31.

Zeid said in a statement Friday that he was “truly delighted” by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ appointment of Bachelet on Wednesday.

He said “she has all the attributes — courage, perseverance, passion and a deep commitment to human rights — to make her a successful high commissioner.”

In that role, Zeid was an outspoken critic of abuses across the world, insisting recently that his office doesn’t “bring shame on governments, they shame themselves.”