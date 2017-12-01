WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback has one word of advice to give to his successor: “Pray.”
The Wichita Eagle reported that the Republican governor told supporters at the Wichita Pachyderm Club on Friday that leaders need to be people who pray and who seek wisdom from above.
Brownback also announced that one of his last acts before leaving office as governor will be to declare a statewide day of prayer and fasting for Kansas.
A U.S. Senate committee has approved President Donald Trump’s nomination of Brownback as an ambassador at large for international religious freedom. Brownback is expected to resign after confirmation by the Senate and Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer will become governor.
Brownback says in his diplomatic post he is going to urge other countries to protect religious minorities.
