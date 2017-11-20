ORONO, Maine (AP) — The University of Maine System is getting a bump in revenue thanks to an increase in out-of-state enrollment.

The University of Maine and University of Southern Maine, which are courting out-of-staters, both experienced an increase in enrollment. All told, the system welcomed 5,727 students from outside Maine this fall, a nearly 11 percent increase from last year.

Trustees say out-of-staters are bolstering the bottom line while stabilizing enrollment. Officials told trustees on Monday that University of Maine booked an additional $2.5 million in tuition revenue and the University of Southern Maine an additional $500,000.

Out-of-state students pay up to three times the tuition as in-state students. At the flagship campus in Orono, annual tuition is $27,960 for out-of-state students, compared to $8,580 for in-state students.