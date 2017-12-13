BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A colonel at Scott Air Force Base who was relieved this week of his command by a general who said he’d lost faith in his leadership has been transferred to a position with the United States Transportation Command.

The Belleville News-Democrat reported on Wednesday that a spokesman for the 18th Air Force says Colonel John Howard will take a job with the command that provides transportation to eight other U.S. combatant commands and other agencies.

The report follows a news release that explained that Lieutenant General Giovanni Tuck had relieved Howard of his command at the 37th Air Mobility Wing this week and replaced him with Colonel W. Chris Buschur.

Neither the Air Force nor Howard has offered details about why Tuck had lost confidence in Howard.