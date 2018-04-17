SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of former Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott, who died in October after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, has signed a settlement agreement with his former employee and fiancee.

The Deseret News reports court documents say Ott’s family left Karmen Sanone, who was Ott’s girlfriend and caretaker, as well as his employee in the recorder’s office, Ott’s Salt Lake City home, his farm equipment and an array of other personal belongings.

Sanone will also take responsibility for the home’s mortgage, and the remaining balance of an equity loan.

Ott’s siblings will control Ott’s bank accounts and retirement accounts, along with remaining guns, vehicles, some camera equipment and a wedding ring.

The estate will also receive a $28,000 lien against the home, which Sanone will pay by April 2019 or when she sells or refinances the home, whichever comes first.

