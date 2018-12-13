BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter will hold his 108th and final “Capital for a Day” event on Dec. 20 in his hometown of Star in southwestern Idaho.

Otter during his 12 years as governor has held the events at various towns across the state as a way to discuss government issues and public policy with residents living outside of Boise.

Otter in a news release on Wednesday says the program has been one of the most successful of his administration and one of his favorites.

The Dec. 20 event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Star City Hall with an hour lunch break.

Gov.-elect Brad Little and more than a dozen top officials in government agencies are scheduled to participate.