BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter has allowed some of this year’s most contentious measures to become law without his signatures, allowing lawmakers to officially close out their work for the session without debating whether to override a pending veto.

Otter on Wednesday allowed a measure that would drastically overhaul the state’s trespass laws to become enacted without his signature despite citing concerns that the proposal could have chilling effects on sportsmen and recreationists.

Earlier that day, Otter also allowed a measure repealing a 2016 non-compete law to become enacted without signing off on the proposal.

Doing so means Idaho lawmakers are finished for the year and can return home.

The 2018 session lasted 80 days. Idaho’s Legislature tends to run short in election years so lawmakers can leave to campaign. All 105 state lawmakers are up for re-election this year.