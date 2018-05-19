ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — The southern New Mexico county that includes most of White Sands National Monument opposes U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich’s proposal to elevate the vast expanse of shift sand dunes to national park status.

The Otero County Commission said in a May 10 letter to the Democrat lawmaker that making White Sands a park wouldn’t necessarily increase visitation, that his bill is unnecessary and that significant questions about the proposal remain unanswered.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports that the county commission long had been on the fence about making White Sands a national park but leaned against it.

Heinrich said Friday that making White Sands a national park has broad support.

His legislation includes provisions for a land exchange between White Sands and the U.S. Army, which has an adjacent missile range.