BEND, Ore. (AP) — Supporters of the Oregon State University campus in Bend are asking lawmakers for $39 million in state bonds to keep the expansion on track.
Amy Tykeson of the group Now 4 OSU-Cascades said Friday that a successful four-year university is crucial to the Central Oregon economy.
But state Sen. Fred Girod, R-Stayton, warned that a lot of groups are asking for money and there’s not a lot of it to give.
Backers of OSU-Cascades did not need the reminder. Before the 2017 session, Oregon lawmakers asked for $69 million for the expansion of OSU-Cascades. Gov. Kate Brown asked for $20 million in her budget proposal.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Within minutes of each other, state Senate and House agree to shield many of their records from the public
- Meteorologists expect up to an inch of snow Friday in Seattle as cold-weather records fall
- Report: Washington state home to one of the largest cells of notorious white supremacist group WATCH
- Former Huskies star Markelle Fultz received $10K from sports agent before arriving at UW, report says
School officials expected the final figure to be somewhere in-between. Instead, the final budget allocated less than $10 million for OSU-Cascades.
The Bulletin newspaper reports that no vote was taken Friday. A work session for the bill will be held before the Legislature adjourns in about two weeks.
___
Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com