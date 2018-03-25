PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — The redshirt freshman quarterback who helped lead Ohio State University to victory in the 2015 national championship game is getting fitted for a uniform of an entirely different kind.
The Port Clinton News-Herald reports Cardale Jones was made an honorary Ottawa County sheriff’s deputy last summer. Jones spoke at a father-son church banquet in Ottawa County on Friday.
Sheriff Steve Levorchick says he and Jones, a Cleveland native, have become good friends and that he loves him “like a brother.”
Levorchick says Jones will serve as a special ambassador to help the Sheriff’s Office bond with young people. He says that when Jones shows up in the uniform he’s being fitted for, children will realize “cops aren’t necessarily bad.”
Jones is on the roster of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.
___
Information from: Port Clinton News-Herald, http://www.portclintonnewsherald.com