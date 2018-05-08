OSKALOOSA, Iowa (AP) — A police officer in southeastern Iowa has been charged with domestic abuse assault after being accused of attacking her girlfriend with a knife.

The Des Moines Register reports that that 25-year-old Oskaloosa Officer Janay Pritchett was charged last week. Officials say police were called to her home the night of May 3. Pritchett’s girlfriend told police that they had been arguing when Pritchett kicked her in the chest, pulled a small pocketknife and cut her on the left side of her neck. The girlfriend said Pritchett then threatened to shoot her with a shotgun.

Pritchett declined to comment when reached by the newspaper.

Oskaloosa Police Chief Jake McGee says Pritchett has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Pritchett’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

