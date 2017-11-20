GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say an Oshkosh man has pleaded guilty to providing drugs to a woman who died of an overdose.

Eastern Wisconsin U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad says 40-year-old Anthony Chaplin pleaded guilty Monday to distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine resulting in death.

In his guilty plea, Chaplin admitted that he sold an Appleton area woman fentanyl and meth last May. Chaplin received the fentanyl from his drug supplier in Oshkosh and later sold a portion to the woman.

The supplier’s batch of fentanyl has been linked by law enforcement to four additional overdose deaths in the Fox Valley. The investigation into those deaths continues.

Chaplin faces a mandatory sentence of 20 years in prison and up to a life sentence. Sentencing is scheduled Feb. 20. Chaplin remains jailed pending that hearing.