FORDLAND, Mo. (AP) — Federal safety investigators are on the scene of a TV tower collapse in southwest Missouri that left one person dead.
OSHA investigators are trying to determine what caused the 1,980-foot (600-meter) tower to collapse Thursday near Fordland.
One man, 56-year-old Steve Lemay, died in the collapse. Lemay was the owner of a tower repair company in Blaine, Washington.
He and five other workers were about 100 feet high when the structure collapsed. The other workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. A seventh worker who was not on the tower was not injured.
The TV tower was owned by Missouri State University. University spokeswoman Suzanne Shaw says the workers were installing structural support for new equipment needed for a channel change before the collapse.