BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska commercial bakery has been cited by a federal workplace safety agency, accused of exposing workers to multiple hazards.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a news release Wednesday that Bimbo Bakeries USA, of Bellevue, faces $122,625 in proposed penalties.

Investigators cited the bakery for three repeat and three serious violations, including lack of machine guarding, failing to provide fall protection, and using a damaged electrical panel box.

OSHA says it has cited the company twice before for similar hazards.

A message left Wednesday for Bimbo’s plant manager seeking comment was not immediately returned.

The company has 15 business days to comply, request an informal conference or contest the findings.