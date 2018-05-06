WEWOKA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say one man is dead following an officer-involved shooting at the end a police pursuit in central Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City television station KWTV reports that the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is examining Sunday’s deadly shooting in Seminole County.

Officials say officers were involved in a pursuit with the suspect when the suspect’s vehicle crashed in a rural area near U.S. Highway 377. Seminole County officials say officers fired their weapons after the suspect pointed a weapon at them.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified. The officers involved in the shooting also have not been identified.

