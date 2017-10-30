CARNEGIE, Okla. (AP) — Investigators say a body discovered in rural Caddo County has been identified as that of a 30-year-old woman.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday that the Sheriff’s Office has asked the agency to help investigate the woman’s death. Latent fingerprint examiners with the OSBI have positively identified her as Cindy Rose Kaudlekaule of Carnegie.

Caddo County officials requested OSBI’s help on Thursday after county employees mowing in a rural area found a woman’s body two miles east of Carnegie.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy to determine the woman’s cause and manner of death. The OSBI says investigators want to speak with anyone who had contact with Kaudlekaule between Oct. 24 and Oct. 25.