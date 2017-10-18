Share story

By
The Associated Press

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek riot police have used batons to stop an attempted theater invasion by monks, priests and other Orthodox Christians protesting what they claim is a blasphemous play.

Wielding poles with Greek flags on them, some of the 100-strong crowd tried to break a police cordon Wednesday outside the Aristoteleion Theatre in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki.

Protesters oppose the staging of “The Hour of the Devil,” an adaptation of a story by Portuguese author Fernando Pessoa about a discussion between a young woman and a personable devil.

Chanting “Freemasons out of Greece!” they brandished religious banners and icons.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Cast member Evgenia Samara voiced shock and surprise at the protest, while director Grigoris Apostolopoulos said the “symbolic” play speaks about good and evil in all humans.

The Associated Press