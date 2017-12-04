ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Two orphaned bear cubs were released back into the wild just in time to start hibernating for the winter.

KSL-TV reports the bears were driven last week to the Pavant Range south of Filmore where they were released by Division of Wildlife Resources technicians high in the mountains.

The black bear cubs had been at a Utah State University rehabilitation facility in Millville, after they and several other cubs were found without their mothers in areas throughout Utah.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources biologists are unsure why the cubs were initially orphaned.

