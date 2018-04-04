SALUDA, N.C. (AP) — An orphaned bear cub is getting a new home after a hiker and his dog found it malnourished and alone.

Former Henderson County Extension Director Marvin Owings tells the Hendersonville Times-News that he and his 2-year-old black Lab Boomer were hiking Sunday evening when they found the cub. Owings says he left the cub alone hoping its mother would return.

But the cub was still alone when he and Boomer returned 30 minutes later. Owings says he doesn’t know what happened to the cub’s mother.

North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission game warden Toby Jenkins took the cub, which seemed to have gone days without eating. The 4-pound (1.81-kilogram) female cub was on its way to a wildlife rehabilitation facility Tuesday afternoon, and it had already gained more than a pound.

