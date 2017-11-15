ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for the wife of the gunman who killed 49 people at a Florida nightclub want to introduce testimony that he frequently lied about visiting a friend to cheat on her.
In a motion this week in Orlando’s federal court, Noor Salman’s attorneys say the testimony is relevant because Omar Mateen told her he was visiting his friend “Nemo” on June 11, 2016, hours before his rampage at the Pulse nightclub.
Attorney Charles Swift says Nemo told FBI agents Mateen frequently used him as a cover to visit women he’d met through dating websites. Nemo’s full name hasn’t been released.
Prosecutors say Salman knew of her husband’s plans and charged her with obstruction of justice. She denies that. Her trial is set for March.
Mateen died in a shootout with police.