ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando area will receive $1.5 million in federal funds for terrorism prevention efforts after years of being overlooked.

The funding announced Monday comes after Orlando had been snubbed by the Urban Area Security Initiative grant in previous years.

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson says Orlando deserved the money, especially after the Pulse nightclub massacre during which 49 people were killed in 2016.

Miami received $6 million and the Tampa area received $3 million from the federal grant program.