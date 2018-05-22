ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando area will receive $1.5 million in federal funds for terrorism prevention efforts after years of being overlooked.
The funding announced Monday comes after Orlando had been snubbed by the Urban Area Security Initiative grant in previous years.
U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson says Orlando deserved the money, especially after the Pulse nightclub massacre during which 49 people were killed in 2016.
Miami received $6 million and the Tampa area received $3 million from the federal grant program.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight