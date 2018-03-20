TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Terre Haute Air Show organizers say they’ve lined up the money needed for this summer’s event that is scheduled to feature a performance by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration team.

Air show committee member Rick Burger says it has raised its $400,000 budget from corporate sponsors, which will allow it to keep advance sale tickets to $10 until May 19.

Burger says up to 45,000 people a day could attend the Aug. 18-19 event at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.

The Tribune-Star reports the Blue Angels’ F/A-18 fighter jets will be joined by other flight demonstrations and displays of 60 to 70 aircraft from the 1940s to present.

Organizers are planning for the air show to be held every three years.

