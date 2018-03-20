TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Terre Haute Air Show organizers say they’ve lined up the money needed for this summer’s event that is scheduled to feature a performance by the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration team.
Air show committee member Rick Burger says it has raised its $400,000 budget from corporate sponsors, which will allow it to keep advance sale tickets to $10 until May 19.
Burger says up to 45,000 people a day could attend the Aug. 18-19 event at the Terre Haute Regional Airport.
The Tribune-Star reports the Blue Angels’ F/A-18 fighter jets will be joined by other flight demonstrations and displays of 60 to 70 aircraft from the 1940s to present.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fear mounts in Austin as serial bomber uses tripwire VIEW
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation VIEW
- Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona VIEW
- He attends an elite university but lives in a crowded, leaky trailer VIEW
- Package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility; second package recovered
Organizers are planning for the air show to be held every three years.
___
Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com