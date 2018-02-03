CAMDEN, Maine (AP) — Organizers of the National Toboggan Championship say potential participants are running out of time to enter the annual event.

The annual race event featuring teams racing down the 400-foot toboggan chute gets under way on Friday at the Camden Snow Bowl in Maine.

The competition features teams of two, three or four people riding old-school wooden toboggans like the one used by Calvin and Hobbes in the comic strip. Riders reach speeds of upward of 40 mph before spilling onto frozen Hosmer Pond.

Officials say the two- and three-person divisions have already filled up. There’s still limited slots for four-person teams.