FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Organizers of a river cleanup say they called off the project due to new requirements in a Colorado city intended to protect volunteers from waste along the shores.
The Coloradoan reports that Fort Collins officials this spring began requiring more training for volunteers participating in cleanup events.
City officials say the requirements are limited. They say homeless camps along the Poudre River sometimes leave behind glass, human waste or needles that could be harmful to volunteers.
Cleanup organizer Brad Modesitt says he understands the city’s goal but felt discouraged from holding the cleanup. He also worries about being held liable if any volunteers did get hurt.
At least one other river cleanup plans to carry on this weekend with the city’s required training.