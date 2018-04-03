VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — An organizer of the Virginia Beach Tattoo Festival says a proposed fee by the city’s health department may put an end to the event.

Virginia Beach’s health department wants to charge a permit fee for temporary tattoo events that is based on the number of artists. Organizer John Cann tells The Virginian-Pilot that he spends about $60,000 per year to bring hundreds of tattoo artists to the city’s only tattoo festival. The fee may increase that cost by thousands.

The fee applies to “limited term” tattoo artists who work for five or fewer days. Out-of-state tattoo artists already pay a $75 fee for a temporary license.

City Attorney Kay Wilson says the City Council will be asked Tuesday to defer a decision and discuss changes with artists and Cann.

