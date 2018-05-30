SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Several organizations are helping to financially support the downtown Sioux Falls trolley service through the summer of 2022.

The Argus Leader reports that Downtown Sioux Falls took over operation of the trolley four years ago as the city started to phase out the service, but found trouble getting funding for 2018.

After an April announcement that the trolley wouldn’t run during the 2018 summer season, Sanford Health, Lewis Drug and Howalt+McDowell partnered with Downtown Sioux Falls to support the service.

DTSF president Joe Batcheller says the organization is thrilled to have the means to have the trolley service available now and in future years.

