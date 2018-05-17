MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire nonprofit is going to announce a new economic program for first-generation immigrants to encourage business development and job creation.

The Regional Economic Development Center is talking about the program Friday in Manchester. The center serves communities in Rockingham and Hillsborough counties. It offers technical assistance, funding, and business and development training.

State Division of Economic Development Director Will Arvelo, Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and a program participant will be among the speakers at the event.